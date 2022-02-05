(Video) Harvey Elliott sends video message to Jamie Webster as he supports the release of his new album

Harvey Elliott has sent a video to Jamie Webster to help support his newest album.

The Scouse artist has released his second album titled ‘Moments‘ which debuted at No.3 in the album charts, a lot of which is down to the push from his fans to get the album as high on the charts as possible.

One such supporter is our No.67 as he recorded and sent a video to the singer-songwriter, in the hope that it would help boost sales.

Posing alongside the LP, the 18-year-old must be a fan of his music and it’s great to see the team and the city get behind a local artist.

Although he very much made his name as a ‘Liverpool singer’ at the BOSS nights and fan events, this step into his own music career has now seen the 28-year-old release two albums and start plans for a second tour.

A Red through and through, his music is aimed at a wider audience and it’s great he can have two different types of musical careers.

You can view the video of Elliott endorsing Webster’s new album via @JamieWebster94 on Twitter:

Yes Harvey! ✊❤️ Buy “MOMENTS” on iTunes until midnight tonight to help me get a high chart placement tomorrow. 🤞 🛒: https://t.co/Ido1gn0NYc pic.twitter.com/SyhOZMDQoF — Jamie Webster (@JamieWebster94) February 3, 2022

