(Video) “I just want to send a message to the fans” – Luis Diaz’s first interview with Liverpool

Luis Diaz shared a message to Liverpool supporters as he sat down for the first time with the club’s media channel.

After a day of meeting management, staff and his teammates, the Colombian must have had a long and exciting day in Kirkby.

Provided the chance to send a message to the fans, the man signed from Porto took it with both hands with a classy shout-out to the Anfield faithful.

The 25-year-old said: “I’m very proud to be meeting up with them and now to have the chance to play alongside them as a teammate and to share a dressing room with them is a great source of pride for me.

“I’m really happy and content to be here.

“I think I can bring a lot to the team in terms of my pace and my skill and my technique on the ball and ability to dribble.

“I think they are a couple of my strengths.

“Also, I can score goals. In addition to that, I just want to send a message to the fans to say hello and if you keep supporting us, like you always have done and I know you’re a great set of fans and I am going to give absolutely everything I’ve got 100%, to help my team as much as I can and hopefully make you really happy”.

He’s certainly given himself quite the list of attributes and it’s going to be exciting to see if he can live up to the reputation that we and our new No.23 expect to see.

The first glimpse of him in a red shirt could very much come against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

You can watch the full interview with Diaz via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

