(Video) “I would be excited as well to give him a few minutes” – Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz’s chances of a debut

Jurgen Klopp faced the media ahead of the match against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Understandably, the topic of whether Luis Diaz would be handed his debut came up and it provided the boss an opportunity to update supporters on his chances of making a maiden appearance.

The 54-year-old said: “Far too soon, I don’t know. If he could have been here yesterday and could have trained a little bit, I would have considered it definitely.

“So, now I don’t know. Give me a second to meet him and ask how his last two or three days were.

“It’s not easy to sit around and wait in Paris for the papers and things like this, it’s not the best time in your life and it won’t help with recovery for the two intense games he has with Colombia and with massive travel and these sort of things.

“So, let’s have a look. I wouldn’t say no because I would be excited as well to give him a few minutes in a sold out Anfield Road would be nice but let’s see”.

The press conference took place before the former Porto winger had met the manager and so it will have been discussed since then, if this is a possibility.

There’s no doubt all the fans in attendance would love to see him for a few minutes and welcome him to Anfield.

