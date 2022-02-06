Klopp makes big Luis Diaz selection call ahead of Cardiff City clash, claims Paul Joyce

Liverpool could be set to hand minutes to January transfer window signing, Luis Diaz, at Anfield for the Reds’ upcoming FA Cup fourth round clash with Cardiff City.

This comes after reliable Times journalist, Paul Joyce, reported in a tweet that the Colombian had been included in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the tie in question.

Luis Diaz is in Liverpool’s squad today for the FA Cup tie with Cardiff City. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 6, 2022

The Reds face the Welsh outfit off the back of a convincing 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town in the prior round after going a goal down early.

READ MORE: Near 4,000 Liverpool fans have their say on who they want to win AFCON as Sadio Mane vs. Mo Salah looms

It’s a massive indication of faith in the Colombian winger, who only arrived in Merseyside on Thursday after some time spent with the international side for a few World Cup qualifiers.

Bearing qualities that many deem more than suitable for a Klopp outfit, it’s possible that the German and his coaching staff feel our latest signing could adapt more quickly than some.

That being said, we’d be surprised to see the No.23 start up top and would expect a cameo to be a far more realistic prospect for the winger.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!