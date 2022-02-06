Klopp opens up on Elliott’s incredibly mature response to long-term injury whilst Liverpool boss was in a bad mood

Jurgen Klopp was keen to point out Harvey Elliott’s remarkable attitude to his recovery work after sustaining a long-term injury during a 3-0 win over Leeds in September.

The youngster had apparently been far more positive about his eventual return to the pitch than the German, as relayed in a tweet from the Echo’s Theo Squires.

Klopp on Elliott: He's a kid, yes. On the pitch not so much. He was buzzing. He was waiting for this moment. We were all waiting but the fact we could do it today was so nice. I was in a worse mood than he was after the injury. He was like, "Come on boss, head up. I'll be back!" — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) February 6, 2022

The former Fulham Academy graduate capped off a cameo appearance in the second-half against Cardiff City with a superb half-volley to triple the Reds’ lead at the time.

Throughout the entire process, our No.67 has not appeared downcast in the slightest, with such an attitude likely to serve him well for the rest of his playing career.

It’s a positive sign that Elliott can pick up where he left off from the start of the season with the kind of performances that kept him in the middle of the park to the surprise of many a commentator.

With so many quality options to select from as injuries are thinning in our squad, there’s good cause to believe that we’re capable of effectively competing on all fronts for silverware this term.

