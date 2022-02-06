Liverpool could be handed major Carvalho boost after Fulham make transfer tribunal decision – report

Liverpool reportedly stand a good chance of getting a deal done for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho before the summer on a pre-agreement.

Marco Silva’s outfit is said to be keen to avoid a potential compensation fee being decided by a tribunal at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

Equally, this would suit the Reds very well, with a tribunal presenting a lot of challenges, not least of all, losing the player to another club – particularly should a European outfit come sniffing and look to take advantage of FIFA compensation rules and snap up the player for a snip.

Sorting out a deal now for the young Englishman would represent our best chances of getting the 19-year-old in a Liverpool shirt by the summer.

Given that the player was reportedly intent on an Anfield switch and the groundwork already in place in light of the prior fee agreement between the two clubs on deadline day of the January transfer window, this shouldn’t be an eventuality beyond the realm of reality.

