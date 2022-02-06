Liverpool’s fifth round FA Cup opponents revealed should they get past Cardiff City

The winners of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Cardiff City have been drawn at home to Norwich City in the fifth round of the competition, as reported in a tweet by Neil Jones.

As things stand, the Reds find themselves level with the Welsh outfit at the time of writing, with the side wasteful in the opening 45 minutes despite dominating possession.

Liverpool would be at home to Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round if they win today.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 6, 2022

Having already progressed to the final of the Carabao Cup, Jurgen Klopp’s men will no doubt be keen to keep up their positive form in the domestic cups where possible as the club looks to compete effectively on all fronts.

With depth having steadily improved, particularly since the likes of Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara returned to team training (not to mention since we signed Luis Diaz in the winter window), there has be a genuine feeling that we’re capable of fighting for more than the title and Champions League.

Players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi have proven to be superb when called upon and could prove to be critical contributors for the long-run.

