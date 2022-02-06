Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gomez absent after positive COVID-19 tests, as Liverpool prepare to take on Cardiff

The absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain up top in Liverpool’s lineup for their impending FA Cup game with Cardiff City may have confused a number of fans given the midfielder’s positive performances of late.

The former Gunners star sadly misses out on the action alongside Joe Gomez after the pair contracted COVID-19, with their isolation period having already been completed – albeit too close to the tie in question, as reported in a tweet by the Echo’s Ian Doyle.

Gomez and Oxlade-Chamberlain miss out for #LFC having tested positive for COVID. They have completed their isolation period and are able so resume training but aren't considered today. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 6, 2022

It means Taki Minamino sees his place in the first-XI restored, with there being the welcome addition of winter signing Luis Diaz in the squad along with returned star Harvey Elliott.

READ MORE: Liverpool team news confirmed: Diaz in the squad & Keita starts amongst several changes

It’s a massive shame to see the pair ruled out of a tie that could have yielded minutes for both when such will likely be sparse for much of the remainder of the season.

In particular, we’re gutted to see in-form star, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, denied a chance to continue his solid form prior to the winter break as we look to welcome back Mo Salah and Sadio Mane next week.

As a player that seems to rely on momentum, it’s far from ideal for the midfielder, though we’ve no doubt he’ll be itching to get back involved and provide some competition for a spot in the first-XI.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!