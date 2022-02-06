(Photo) Liverpool star with five goal contributions during AFCON named player of the tournament

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has been named as the AFCON’s player of the tournament for his contributions in helping secure Senegal their first win in the competition in their history, with the Reds’ No.10 having collected five goal contributions.

When addressing the prospect of managing his two first-choice wingers after their involvement in the AFCON final, Jurgen Klopp insisted there would be no tensions between the pair and certainly we’d expect as much based on their general character.

It’s a result that will likely give our No.10 the boost he needs to establish himself as the German’s go-to man for the left-flank – certainly, the 54-year-old will accept nothing less if Luis Diaz’s debut performance against Cardiff City is anything to go by.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

Sadio Mané named as the player of the tournament 🤝 pic.twitter.com/OzeYNWdhyq — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 6, 2022