(Video) Diogo Jota opens the scoring for Liverpool with towering header from sumptuous Trent free-kick

Diogo Jota found the net with a brilliant header after connecting to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick delivery to put Liverpool 1-0 up against Cardiff City.

The Portuguese international came close in the first-half after leaving his marker for dead with a superb turn, though made up for the wasted chance in the second 45.

It takes the former Wolves star to 15 goals in 29 games (across all competitions) for the season and the Reds a step closer to a Fifth Round meeting with Norwich City in the FA Cup.

