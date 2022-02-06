(Video) Egypt’s penalty hero ‘keeper continues impressive streak with superb spot-kick save from Sadio Mane

Posted by
(Video) Egypt’s penalty hero ‘keeper continues impressive streak with superb spot-kick save from Sadio Mane

Egypt No.1, Gabaski, continued his penalty heroics with another superb stop to deny Sadio Mane from the spot.

Senegal had been granted a penalty after a mishap from the Pharaohs’ Mohamed Abdelmonem, though the Liverpool No.10 failed to take advantage of the opportunity.

Mo Salah appeared to advise his compatriot in how to handle his Reds teammate’s effort, with footage catching the pair deep in conversation prior to the penalty being taken.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top