(Video) Harvey Elliott marks perfect return to the pitch with outrageous half volley goal in front of the Kop

Harvey Elliott produced an outstanding half-volley goal to give Liverpool a three-goal lead (prior to Cardiff City’s sole entry) in their FA Cup clash.
The youngster capitalised on an incisive ball into the 18-yard-box from Andy Robertson, taking a lovely first touch before firing away his effort on the bounce past a stranded Dillon Phillips.
Having been out of action since suffering a severe ankle injury against Leeds United in September, it’s exactly what the 18-year-old needed on his first time back on the pitch.
