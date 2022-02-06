(Video) Harvey Elliott marks perfect return to the pitch with outrageous half volley goal in front of the Kop

Harvey Elliott produced an outstanding half-volley goal to give Liverpool a three-goal lead (prior to Cardiff City’s sole entry) in their FA Cup clash.

The youngster capitalised on an incisive ball into the 18-yard-box from Andy Robertson, taking a lovely first touch before firing away his effort on the bounce past a stranded Dillon Phillips.

Having been out of action since suffering a severe ankle injury against Leeds United in September, it’s exactly what the 18-year-old needed on his first time back on the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

What, A, Return. 💪 ⚽ Harvey Elliott is back on a football pitch and marks his return with a first @LFC goal! Some strike that 🏆 #FACup | #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/JkbZeMRFlU — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2022