(Video) Harvey Elliott’s father’s emotional response to Liverpool star scoring on Anfield return

Harvey Elliott’s return to the pitch was a tremendous moment for many associated with the Liverpool starlet – not least of all the teenager’s father, who was understandably emotional after watching his son register a goal in front of the Kop against Cardiff City.

The No.67 produced a bit of magic with his half volley goal to triple the Merseysiders’ lead in their FA Cup Fourth Round clash and cap off his return following a long-term injury.

It’s moments like these that we love to see in football, and we hope the 18-year-old can pick up exactly where he left off in early September.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & originating from @SaadWadia_:

