(Video) Instant impact from Luis Diaz as he kicks off Liverpool career with superb assist for Minamino’s lead doubling goal

Luis Diaz quickly made his mark on Liverpool’s meeting with Cardiff City after winning the ball deep in the opposition third and teeing up Taki Minamino to double the Reds’ lead.

It’s a superb start from the Colombian and fully justifies the faith Jurgen Klopp and the coaching staff showed in the winter signing by including him in the squad for the FA Cup clash.

With Sadio Mane and Mo Salah set to return to the squad next week, it’ll be interesting to see how the 25-year-old’s availability affects the performances of our first-choice wingers.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

'Defensively, it's as poor a goal as you'd concede all season' Cardiff won't want to see this one again 🙈 🏆 #FACup | #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/uS4Qm5c0fy — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2022