(Video) Jota blows close-range chance after crafty nutmeg turn to bamboozle Cardiff defender

Diogo Jota had the goal at his mercy after spinning into space in the 18-yard-box, though his effort was too tame to pose a serious threat to the Cardiff City No.1.

The Portuguese international had utterly bamboozled Oliver Denham after receiving the ball from Naby Keita, touching the ball between the defender’s legs to find himself with a clear view of goal.

It’s been a solid start otherwise from Jurgen Klopp’s men as the Reds hope to make it through to the next stage of the competition in their bid to fight on all fronts for silverware.

