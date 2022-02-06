(Video) Klopp waits for Elliott coming off the pitch to embrace returned star after superb cameo

Anfield was keen to show its appreciation for returned star Harvey Elliott following a delightful cameo appearance in which the teenager registered a superb half-volley goal to triple Liverpool’s lead in the second-half.

Understandably, Jurgen Klopp waited for the attacker to make his way before the tunnel for a quick embrace before disappearing from the pitch.

Having been out of action for over five months, it’s exactly what our No.67 will have needed to boost his confidence.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Caoimhe O’Neill’s official Twitter account:

