(Video) Klopp waits for Elliott coming off the pitch to embrace returned star after superb cameo

Anfield was keen to show its appreciation for returned star Harvey Elliott following a delightful cameo appearance in which the teenager registered a superb half-volley goal to triple Liverpool’s lead in the second-half.

Understandably, Jurgen Klopp waited for the attacker to make his way before the tunnel for a quick embrace before disappearing from the pitch.

Having been out of action for over five months, it’s exactly what our No.67 will have needed to boost his confidence.

Harvey Elliott scored his first goal for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp embraces him as he heads for the tunnel.

A proper moment to savour for Harvey Elliott who scored his first goal for Liverpool today. Jurgen Klopp embraces him as he heads for the tunnel. No surprise to see he was the last player off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/Sla0fyFHXH — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) February 6, 2022