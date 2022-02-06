(Video) Klopp’s hilarious three-word message to Luis Diaz after near-miss with injury

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff feared the worst when Luis Diaz went down clutching his knee after being introduced in the second-half of Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Cardiff City.

The accidental contact ultimately proved to not be too serious, with the relieved German sharing with a reporter post-game that he and the squad had joked about the incident and English football afterwards, saying, ‘welcome to England’.

The former FC Porto winger enjoyed a superb start to life with the Merseysiders, registering an assist after winning possession deep in the opposition third.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

"Everyone told (Luis Diaz) 'welcome to England'" 😁 Jurgen Klopp is all smiles after a professional showing from his side this afternoon 🏆 #FACup | #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/H4Qu7JlmLu — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2022