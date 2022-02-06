(Video) Mane consoles Salah at full-time in emotional moment between Liverpool stars as Senegal beat Egypt in AFCON final

A distraught Mo Salah was consoled by his Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane, at full-time after Senegal clinched the AFCON in the competition final.

The latter scored the winning penalty, before the No.11 had a chance to take a spot-kick, as Aliou Cisse’s men took advantage of two missed efforts from the spot from Egypt to claim the glory.

Though a devastating moment for the Pharaohs, one has to acknowledge the momentous nature of the occasion as the Lions of Teranga secured their first-ever AFCON trophy.

