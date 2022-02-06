(Video) Milner spotted having a friendly word with Diaz in Liverpool warmup

James Milner was spotted having a brief word with Liverpool’s newest member, Luis Diaz, in the club’s warmup at Anfield ahead of the impending FA Cup meeting with Cardiff City.

It’s unclear what exactly the veteran midfielder was saying to the Colombian, though given his status in the side, it’s more than likely that some advice and encouragement was being provided prior to what could be a debut for the No.23 at L4.

His presence in the squad alone today will provide a massive boost to Jurgen Klopp’s men as we look to compete on all fronts with the help of the former Primeira Liga star.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Neil Jones’ official Twitter account:

Warm up, and a word in the ear from James Milner, for Luis Diaz 🇨🇴#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ahQ5kBcEqj — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 6, 2022