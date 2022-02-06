(Video) New signing Luis Diaz treated to big Anfield reception on Liverpool debut

Liverpool fans at Anfield made their appreciation for new boy Luis Diaz heard as the stadium erupted twice in quick succession following the return of Harvey Elliott to the pitch.

The Colombian winger joined the Merseysiders on a £37.5m deal (with £12.5m in add-ons), arriving with a more than solid reputation from his time.

Having only been expected to come on for a few minutes, it’s a strong indication of the faith the coaching staff already have in the 25-year-old star.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

🔊 SOUND ON 🔊 A real Anfield welcome for new boy Luis Diaz 👏 And a sensational reception for Harvey Elliott who returns from that awful injury 👏 🏆 #FACup | #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/ssgRSA8qfK — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2022