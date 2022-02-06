(Video) Pragmatic Klopp issues ruthless Sadio Mane warning after Luis Diaz’s arrival

Jurgen Klopp appeared to send a message of warning at Sadio Mane in light of Liverpool’s recent winter acquisition, Luis Diaz, in his pre-match presser ahead of a meeting with Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

The message itself was, we imagine, broadly aimed at the squad, with the German insisting that he would continue to reward players based on merit over loyalty – a statement our No.10 should certainly be wary of given our January window signing’s preference for the left-flank of the forward line.

Having enjoyed a stellar AFCON campaign thus far, however, we sincerely doubt the Senegalese international will go down quietly and we expect competition to bring out the best in the 29-year-old wide man.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"These boys over the last few years did an absolutely incredible job." Jurgen Klopp on competition for places bringing the best out of #LFC ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/hdY1Y9rIK6 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 5, 2022