(Video) VAR lets Liverpool off the hook after Konate accused of fouling in the box

Cardiff City were denied a spot-kick after Ibrahima Konate appeared to foul Mark Harris in the Liverpool box in the first-half.

The on-pitch official didn’t deem the incident worthy of a penalty and was backed up in his decision by the VAR operators at Stockley Park, much to the disappointment of the Bluebirds.

At first glance, it did appear that the Frenchman had taken his opponent down unlawfully, however, a replay would certainly suggest that the forward moved his body in the pathway of the centre-half in anticipation of pressure.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

Cardiff are convinced they should have a penalty. VAR had a look but decided against giving the spot-kick! Are the Bluebirds right to feel aggrieved there? 🤔 🏆 #FACup | #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/kPRDrq3YIF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2022