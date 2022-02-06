(Video) Watch Mo Salah appear to advise Egypt ‘keeper where to dive for Sadio Mane’s penalty in AFCON final

Mo Salah appeared to play a role in Egypt ‘keeper Gabaski’s superb save of Sadio Mane’s penalty early in the AFCON final.

The Egyptian was spotted deep in conversation with his compatriot prior to the Liverpool No.10’s spot-kick – advice which evidently paid off as the backup shotstopper kept the tie level at 0-0.

With the Senegalese speedster in superb form this tournament, however, we’d be hardly surprised if the goalkeeper was called into action on several more occasions.

With two Reds involved in the final, of course, it’s the perfect scenario for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with either set to bring home a major piece of silverware.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnfieldRd96:

Salah telling Gabaski where Mane is going to hit it. pic.twitter.com/MMywPlDHnJ — – (@AnfieldRd96) February 6, 2022