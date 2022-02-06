(Video) Wild celebrations as Mane clinches historic AFCON for Senegal with winning spot-kick in final penalty shootout

Sadio Mane sparked an on-pitch mobbing after netting the winning spot-kick against Egypt as the AFCON final went to penalties.

The Senegalese international made up for a missed penalty in the first-half of action to fire Aliou Cisse’s men to victory in the competition for the first time in the nation’s history.

The score was 0-0 at full-time, with the Lions of Teranga enjoying the most chances in front of goal throughout the clash.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to our No.10 and our commiserations to Mo Salah and the Egyptian national team.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

C’est fait et mérité pour le Sénégal Sadio Mané libère tout un peuple 🇸🇳 #EGYSEN pic.twitter.com/3NmMDhVyBu — Followfort (@Jamoso95) February 6, 2022