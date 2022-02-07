Andy Robertson’s message for Harvey Elliott as he made his long awaited return to Liverpool action

Andy Robertson was clearly delighted that Harvey Elliott made his comeback from injury and shared a message for him online.

The Scottish captain assisted the comeback goal that was scored by the 18-year-old and was also quick to notice his name being sung to the tune of our No.26’s chant.

It was great to see the online interaction between the pair and the mutual respect they have for each other is very clear to see.

The 27-year-old said: ‘A comeback, a goal (you’re welcome…) and even a new chant which sounded familiar 🤔Buzzing for the starboy @harveyelliott07 #OhHarveyHarvey 💎

Into the next round 🙌 #YNWA’.

To which the former Fulham youngster replied: ‘😂😂😂thank you my man they’ll only be one man to this chant and that’s you 👊🏻 cheers for the assist as well!! It’s probably boring the amount of times people have thanked you for assists now but I appreciate it ❤️’.

It’s nice to see our No.67 thanking the left-back for his assist and we’re sure he doesn’t get bored being thanked for them either!

You can view Robertson’s post via his Instagram account:

