Bobby Firmino shares his thoughts as he helps Liverpool reach the next round of the FA Cup

Bobby Firmino was handed his 11th start of the season as he helped Liverpool defeat Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Our No.9 was part of a strong team performance that resulted in a place in the fifth round against Norwich City at Anfield, to be played at the start of March.

He was clearly delighted to be in the next round as the Brazilian took to his Instagram account after the match to share his thoughts.

READ MORE: (Video) New Alisson Becker chant created to the tune of ‘Sos Cagon’ by the River Plate fans

The 30-year-old said: ‘On to the round. Well done boys💪🏼🙏🏻#ynwa❤️’.

With the imminent return of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane looming, Diogo Jota in fine goal scoring form and Luis Diaz looking to break into the team – where does that leave the former Hoffenheim striker?

He’ll have to work very hard to get a place in the team and will hope that he continues to be handed game time by Jurgen Klopp.

You can read the message from Firmino via his Instagram account:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!