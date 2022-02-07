Bundesliga giant considering transfer for Liverpool target’s brother to stave off interest in 10-assist star – report

Liverpool could run into further difficulty in proposing a potential deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham in the summer, should the Reds be prepared to turn their interest into a concrete bid.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication claiming that the Bundesliga outfit is considering convincing the teenager’s younger brother, Jobe, to join the 18-year-old at BVB in order to help stave off interest from other European outfits.

With the Merseysiders looking to expand their midfield options, they could do far worse than one of the most highly regarded talents on the Continent.

Beyond the presence of familial ties, the rather hefty asking price Dortmund will be well in their own rights to demand from a prospective suitor could prove to be prohibitive enough on its own.

It all very much depends on the kind of business we expect to get done in the summer of course, with a forward in Luis Diaz having already been secured and a cut-price deal likely to be arranged for Fabio Carvalho.

As our only potential big-money signing at the end of the season, there’s a possibility that a switch to Merseyside could be arranged if the player and club are willing to negotiate – though it’s far from being a sure thing by any means.

