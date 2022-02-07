Carragher namedrops Ronaldo in explaining why Salah shouldn’t have been fifth Egypt penalty taker

Mo Salah never got a chance to take his penalty in the shootout that followed Egypt and Senegal’s stalemate in normal and extra time, with the Pharaohs undermined by two missed opportunities from the spot.

Referring to the incident after the game, Jamie Carragher pointed out the flaw of having the Liverpool winger as the fifth penalty taker for Carlos Queiroz’s men on Twitter, nodding to a similar moment involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

That is why your best penalty taker should never go fifth. Mo Salah not taking a penalty for Egypt in a shootout in a final is madness. Also happened to Ronaldo years ago for Portugal v Spain. #AFCON2021 #SENEGY — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 6, 2022

Sadio Mane went on to be named player of the tournament as the Lions of Teranga lifted the AFCON trophy.

Whilst, with the benefit of hindsight, we can see the former Liverpool defender’s point on the matter, one might conversely argue that, had it come down to a fifth penalty taker, you’d want your most capable option there to handle the pressure associated.

Salah would have been the most suitable option for Egypt – as Reds fans will be more than aware of from his time in Merseyside leading penalty-taking responsibilities.

Regardless, it’s a superb result for Senegal and we’d like to extend our congratulations to our No.10 and our heartfelt commiserations to our No.11.

