‘Dream debut’ – Luis Diaz on his first Liverpool appearance and assist in front of the Kop

Luis Diaz was warmly welcomed to Liverpool as he came on as a second-half substitute against Cardiff City.

The Colombian made an instant impact as he won the ball back in the opposition’s box to set up Takumi Minamino’s goal, that extended our lead on the day.

The former Porto man was clearly delighted with his experience as he took to his Instagram page after the game.

The 25-year-old said: ‘Debut soñado , es increíble estar en Anfield y sentir su atmósfera dentro del campo. Gran partido equipo. Lets go Reds🔴🙏🏻’ .

Which translates to: ‘Dream debut, it’s incredible to be at Anfield and feel its atmosphere on the pitch. Great team match. Let’s go Reds🔴🙏🏻’.

Our new No.23 obviously enjoyed himself and let’s hope that this is the first of many goals he’ll be celebrating at Anfield.

It looks like we’ve got another exciting forward on our hands!

You can view Diaz’s comments on his Instagram page:

