Exciting Liverpool-linked starlet who trained with Reds reacts to Harvey Elliott’s stunning Cardiff goal online

Admirers of Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott were plentiful following the 18-year-old’s fairytale return to the pitch after a long, injury-enforced absence.

Reacting to a tweet from the club’s official account online, highly-rated youngster, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, paid tribute to the Englishman for his goalscoring performance.

The Toronto FC winger spent a brief time in England training with the Reds in addition to Arsenal, with him attracting the interest of some top outfits.

READ MORE: Bundesliga giant considering transfer for Liverpool target’s brother to stave off interest in 10-assist star – report

Able to play up top and on the right flank, one could certainly understand the appeal of the young Canadian for a manager in Jurgen Klopp who truly prizes versatility.

With Kaide Gordon mainly operating on the right, however, it’s perhaps the player’s ability to feature more centrally that may appeal more for the long-run.

Speculation as regards to the 17-year-old’s future has been somewhat quiet of late, though one can hardly discount the club from reigniting interest in the starlet given our long-standing interest in bolstering the Academy with potential world-beaters.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!