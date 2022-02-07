‘Happy to be back’ – Naby Keita on his return to action following AFCON

Naby Keita was the first of our AFCON trio to be knocked out of the tournament and to make his Anfield return.

Although all eyes were on the final contested between Mo Salah and Sadio Mane following our game, it was great to see our Guinean star back in the starting line-up for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp gave our No.8 the start and it would have been great for him to be able to see the midfielder back in action after a few weeks away from the team.

The 26-year-old said: ‘Happy to be back at Anfield and move to the next round! 💪🏽 #ynwa #nabylad’

The use of #nabylad will surely endear him to our supporters even more and it will be a big run of games now for the former RB Leipzig man as he will try and keep his spot in a strong midfield.

For now, he can enjoy a return to action and winning ways at Anfield.

You can read the post via Keita’s Instagram account:

