Ibou Konate’s three-word post after securing a fifth round place for Liverpool in the FA Cup

Ibou Konate was part of a Liverpool side the comfortably dispatched three goals past Cardiff City, to book a place in the next round.

Sporting a new haircut, the Frenchman was solid at the back but would have been frustrated to concede a goal and lose the clean sheet near the end of the game.

Our No.5 had a simple message to share with 605,000 followers on his Instagram page, after the game.

The 22-year-old wrote: ‘Well done team 💪🏾🔴#YNWA’.

The former RB Leipzig defender has had plenty of opportunities this season and is yet to let Jurgen Klopp down when he has been called upon.

The Parisian will still be fighting with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez to get as much time on the pitch as he can but it’s great that we have so many capable defenders in our squad, particularly after last season’s issues.

You can view the post on Konate’s Instagram page:

