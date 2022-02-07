(Image) Jordan Henderson dresses up as children’s TV star for his son’s second birthday

Jordan Henderson shared an image of himself in fancy dress hours after leading Liverpool to the FA Cup fifth round.

It was something that was obviously requested by or purely done to entertain his now two-year-old son, despite the embarrassment that our skipper would have had doing it.

Our No.14 was dressed as Blippi the children’s YouTube and Netflix star whose educational videos entertain thousands of young viewers.

READ MORE: (Video) “Credit to him” – Danny Murphy eulogises over Fabio Carvalho’s performance against Manchester City

The 31-year-old uploaded the image to his Instagram page, along with the caption: ‘The things you do for your kids. Happy birthday my boy! #blippi 2️⃣🥳🧡’.

It’s good to see they all had a great day celebrating and that our captain isn’t shy of laughing at himself, all for the love of his kids.

A win and a second birthday party, what a day for the family.

You can view the image via Henderson’s Instagram page:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!