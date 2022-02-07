(Image) Sadio Mane takes the AFCON trophy to bed as his celebrations continue into the night

Sadio Mane will be a legend for Senegal forever and his AFCON clinching penalty will always be remembered.

Despite missing a spot-kick in the early stages of the game, our No.10 was to score one that ensured his nation clinched the trophy for the very first time.

It did also mean that Mo Salah was to be on the losing side, before he was provided the chance to take a penalty, in what will be a deeply upsetting period for him.

READ MORE: (Video) Harvey Blair scores brilliant solo effort for Liverpool Under 18’s

Any of our supporters watching the game would have been happy to see that our two players were undoubtedly the best for their teams on the day.

The fact that both will be returning to Liverpool in full health and good form will be great too, it’s just a matter of getting our Egyptian King’s head up and hopefully he can put this all behind him.

Let’s hope they can get their flights back soon and get their heads back into Merseyside action asap.

You can view the images of Mane with the trophy via his Instagram page:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!