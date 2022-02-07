Jubilant Sadio Mane shares how AFCON compares to major trophies he’s won with Liverpool

Sadio Mane’s time as a Liverpool player has been far from unsuccessful, with the No.10 lifting both the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp following his switch from Southampton.

The Senegalese international was keen, however, to emphasise how much more the AFCON mattered to him over all else after the Liones of Teranga lifted the long-awaited trophy for the first time in their history.

“It’s the best day of my life and the best trophy of my life,” the forward was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“I won the Champions League and some [other] trophies but this is the special one for me. This is more important for me.

“I am happy for myself, my people and all of my family.”

The national outfit triumphed in a penalty shootout over domestic teammate Mo Salah’s Egypt side, with the left-sided wide man scoring the pivotal spot-kick to seal the glory.

Given the significance of the moment in his nation’s history, we can more than understand why the 29-year-old prizes the trophy quite as highly as he does.

Ultimately, it can only be a positive for us to have two Liverpool stars involved in the final, with a win in the competition likely to give Mane a boost for the remainder of the season, whilst spurring on our No.11 to greater heights in a bid to taste silverware.

