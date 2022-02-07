Liverpool find out when Salah will return & Leicester City tie availability

Mo Salah will reportedly be back in Merseyside and ready for team training on Tuesday, with the 29-year-old said to be keen to be involved in the Liverpool squad for the upcoming clash against Leicester City on Thursday.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Times journalist, Paul Joyce, with the Egyptian having come excruciatingly close to tasting AFCON glory yesterday.

Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool he will be back in training tomorrow, eager to play against Leicester City. https://t.co/pss5x45g1D — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 7, 2022

Being back tomorrow would technically allow the No.11 to be available for at least two team training sessions before a meeting with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes – a preference of Jurgen Klopp and the coaching staff.

Though it’s no slight on our current options – particularly given how they’ve excelled whilst our first-choice wide men have been absent due to their involvement in the AFCON – the return of the man perceived to be the best footballer in the world right now can only be beneficial.

Having registered 32 goal contributions in 26 games (across all competitions), the Egyptian international’s availability for Leicester City would mark a huge boost for our chances of further cutting the deficit separating ourselves and Manchester City.

