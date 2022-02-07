Liverpool found to have a lower net spend than West Ham in stunning latest rankings for past decade; only £55m separates Reds and Crystal Palace

Liverpool were ranked lower than West Ham United and city rivals Everton in CIES Football Observatory’s latest net spend table covering transfers over the course of a decade.

This comes via a tweet from Athletic reporter, James Pearce, with the Reds only £55m ahead of Crystal Palace and £100m from Wolves.

Interesting from the CIES Football Observatory looking at net spend on transfers over the past decade pic.twitter.com/M78KjOIPMY — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 7, 2022

It should come as no surprise to fans of the Merseyside-based outfit, of course, given the club’s modern sustainable policy, with well-negotiated sales helping to fund a significant proportion of Jurgen Klopp’s business.

Having Michael Edwards as our sporting director has helped massively, with the Englishman having built a reputation on shrewd deals for both incomings and outgoings.

Philippe Coutinho is perhaps the crowning achievement of his tenure at the club, with the sale of the Brazilian playmaker funding moves for key positions in Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker – both of whom have proved to be pivotal in helping us compete for major honours in recent years.

It seems we’re in more than good enough hands, of course, judging by the recent dealings led by Julian Ward, with us hijacking Tottenham’s move for Luis Diaz late in the winter window.

