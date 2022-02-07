Liverpool interest in Spanish phenomenon compared to Xavi leaving Barcelona chiefs fearful – report

Having secured Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the winter window, the expectation is that Liverpool will now turn their attentions to potential midfield additions come the end of the season.

One target the Reds are said to be keen on pursuing is Barcelona’s highly-rated ace, Gavi, with Mundo Deportive (via the Express) reporting that the Spanish outfit’s executives are fearful over the future of the teenager and what Jurgen Klopp’s interest might bring.

The midfielder is said to be keen, however, on remaining with the Blaugrana, though he has yet to receive improved terms on a contract with only a £42m release clause attached.

The Spaniard has earnt comparisons to his current boss, Xavi, with some remarkable performances both on the domestic and international scenes.

As such, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising to see ourselves as at least a vaguely interested party should the La Liga giants fail to extend their young prodigy’s current terms by the summer.

At £42m, it would be something of a steal in light of Gavi’s potential and current standing in the game despite being only 17 years of age.

