Murphy weighs in on Salah call in AFCON final that ‘should never’ have happened

Danny Murphy has questioned Egypt’s decision to let Mo Salah be the fifth penalty taker in the AFCON final.

The Liverpool wide man didn’t get an opportunity to take a spot-kick, as Senegal and Sadio Mane capitalised on two missed opportunities from Carlos Queiroz’s men to clinch the trophy in the shootout.

“First or fourth I say. Set the tone, set the standard, get your team off to a nice start or go fourth because very rarely the pens are done by the fourth, you’d have to be really unlucky,” the ex-Red told Talksport (via The Boot Room).

“I think ego takes over when you’re wanting to go fifth. The fourth one more often than not becomes more crucial.

“Your best player should never be taking the fifth penalty. So many times you don’t get a fifth penalty.”

The Reds’ No.10 was awarded the player of the tournament after having registered five goal contributions in amongst several impressive performances for the Lions of Teranga.

As we’ve previously noted here on EOTK, whilst the logic in question is sound with the benefit of hindsight, it fails to account for scenarios where Salah can (and has been) the decisive penalty-taker.

Had a chance fallen to the 29-year-old, with all the pressure of a nation on his shoulders, few would have been as prepared as the Egyptian King to slot away a spot-kick and secure a lion’s share of the glory at stake.

