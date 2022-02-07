One Liverpool star omitted from AFCON best-XI as Mane’s Senegal secures the glory

Unsurprisingly, both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were included in AFCON’s best XI following their critical contributions in helping their respective nations reach the final of the competition.

Liverpool’s Naby Keita, however, missed out on even making the subs bench, as can be observed in a tweet shared by @CAF_Online.

To be completely fair, of course, the Liverpool No.8 had missed out on his side’s Round of 16 meeting with Gambia after picking a suspension from two yellow cards received in the group stage, with Syli National being dumped out of the competition following a 1-0 defeat.

It’s a shame to see the 26-year-old miss out on the XI selected, particularly given how he had been enjoying a superb tournament up until his absence against Tom Saintfiet’s outfit.

One can only wonder how far Guinea might have progressed had their skipper been available for selection on the day.

Regardless, it was positive at least to see our No.8 back early with Jurgen Klopp’s men and enjoying a solid performance in the middle of the park in our 3-1 victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

