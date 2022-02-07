Takumi Minamino sums up Liverpool progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup in three words

Takumi Minamino was on the score sheet as he benefited from some hard work by Luis Diaz.

The Japanese international now has more goals this season than Lionel Messi and has 11 goals in his 50 Liverpool games so far.

Our No.18 was handed the start by Jurgen Klopp and he rewarded the faith shown in him by bagging a goal and then took to his social media after the game.

READ MORE: (Video) “It’s something we’ve always dreamt about” – Harvey Elliott’s Dad on his emotions watching his son score for Liverpool

The 27-year-old wrote: ‘A NICE WEEKEND 🙌’.



Given the return of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, the arrival of Luis Diaz and the presence of Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino, it may mean that there will be even fewer appearances for the former RB Salzburg man.

Now though he can enjoy the latest chance he was given and hope it sees him back on the pitch soon.

You can view the message by Minamino on his Instagram account:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!