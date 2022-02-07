‘They will take advantage of him’ – Ex-Colombian PL ace weighs in on Diaz competition with Salah, Mane & Firmino

Hamilton Ricard has encouraged his compatriot, Luis Diaz, to focus on bettering himself as a footballer and avoid the temptations of social media.

When discussing potential competition with the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, the former attacker played down the notion of the 25-year-old suffering from the experience.

“I don’t know if he will need more muscle mass,” the ex-Middlesbrough star told Futbolred (via Sport Witness).

“But the fact of playing with Mane, Salah, Firmino, with them, he will grow much more.

“They will take advantage of him and he will take advantage of them.”

The Colombian international enjoyed a superb start to life in the famous red shirt, registering an assist for Taki Minamino’s goal against Cardiff City after a pleasing demonstration of pressing to win back possession deep in the final third.

READ MORE: Jubilant Sadio Mane shares how AFCON compares to major trophies he’s won with Liverpool

If Diaz’s debut for us is absolutely anything to go by, he’s evidently more than suited to the demands of a Jurgen Klopp outfit.

That much was certainly clear from how various commentators have discussed the former FC Porto attacker’s standout characteristics, with the No.23 deemed to be a powerful dribbler with an enthusiasm for pressing high.

Judging by the physical battles he took part in our FA Cup Fourth Round clash, of course, it’s clear the wide man will need to get used to the challenges associated with English football.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!