(Video) Crazy scenes as Mane and AFCON-winning Senegal squad get heroes welcome from thousands of adoring fans in Dakar

Dakar was rocking with endless waves of adoring fans as Sadio Mane and his fellow national teammates returned to the Senegalese capital.

The Liverpool No.10 scored the pivotal spot-kick in a penalty shootout with Egypt after normal and extra time failed to yield a winner via a goal in open play.

The 29-year-old is consequently expected to return to Merseyside a little later than Mo Salah, who has reportedly already committed to rejoining Jurgen Klopp’s men on Tuesday with a view to being involved in the Premier League clash with Leicester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Alexia_ynwa: