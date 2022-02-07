(Video) “Credit to him” – Danny Murphy eulogises over Fabio Carvalho’s performance against Manchester City

Plenty of Liverpool supporters would have been watching Fulham’s FA Cup tie to catch a glimpse of Fabio Carvalho.

One such fan was former Red, Danny Murphy and he put together a compilation of his best bits in the game for Match of the Day and provided some analysis on his whole performance against Manchester City.

The Portuguese attacker was on the score sheet as his side fell to 4-1 defeat at the Etihad but he certainly displayed his talents on a promising day for the possible new signing.

The 44-year-old said: “Liverpool supporters can have a look at him because he’s probably going to be wearing red next season.

“He played in like a No.10 position, what confidence he’s got for a young player though, loves the ball to his feet, got great balance with a nice low centre of gravity.

“Especially in the first half, he was going to hunt the ball down, he was making things happen and this is him in a game against one of the best teams in Europe.

“More credit to him because actually for the deal to fall through when it looked like it was going to happen, it could have been a different mindset for him today”.

It’s great to see even our former players getting excited about the 19-year-old and let’s hope we can still get a deal agreed for the promising young talent.

For now, we’ll have to watch from afar and keep our fingers crossed!

You can watch Danny Murphy’s thoughts on Fabio Carvalho (at 1:03:05) via Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer.

