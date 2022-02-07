(Video) Declan Rice picks his favourite midfielder between Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes

Declan Rice has become the latest footballer to be interviewed by Gary Neville on his YouTube series, The Overlap.

The West Ham midfielder faced 41 quick-fire questions from the former Manchester United defender, one of which asked him for his preference between two Premier League greats.

The question of: “Gerrard or Scholes?” was asked, to which the answer of the 23-year-old was: “I’m gonna say Stevie G, Gerrard”.

The Sky Sports pundit then replied with “Oooh, you’re going to be unpopular with the United fans!”.

Surely it was the obvious answer as we totally agree that Steven Gerrard was better than Paul Scholes, although our response may be a little biased on the side of our club legend.

For the England international to agree though shows just how well revered our former No.8 is amongst all football fans and players.

You can watch Rice’s answer on Gerrard vs. Scholes (at 9:35) via The Overlap on YouTube:

