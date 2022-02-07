(Video) Diogo Jota asks for Liverpool to sign Jude Bellingham so he can put him in his FIFA Ultimate Team

Diogo Jota is a very skilled footballer on and off the pitch and has highlighted the missing link in his FIFA team.

The Portuguese forward streams himself playing FIFA on his Twitch channel and he plays with a Liverpool team on Ultimate Team, meaning he has plenty of the current squad members in his starting line-up.

The former Wolves man clearly feels like his side is a little light in midfield and jokingly requested that we sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund so that he can add him into his virtual XI.

The 25-year-old said: “We need to sign Bellingham so I can use his future stars card!”.

Our No.20 was clearly joking when he said this and it’s obvious he just wants the English international so he can add him to his team on the game but it’s certainly a transfer that would get plenty of supporters excited.

The thought of Jurgen Klopp signing the 18-year-old is certainly not a bad one, hopefully Diogo can put a word in with the boss!

You can watch the video of Jota on his Twitch account (via @TheAnfieldTalk):

Diogo wants Jude… for FIFA purposes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/39T3tSFIPx — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 6, 2022

