(Video) How Mane & Salah greeted each other before the AFCON final

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were in high spirits prior to the commencement of the AFCON final as the pair participated with Egypt and Senegal respectively.

The pair came into contact in the tunnel, with the Liverpool No.10 approaching the Egyptian King for a warm embrace.

The latter sadly emerged without any silverware to show for his efforts, though it’s a loss that we can only imagine will spur him on to even greater heights at club level as he looks to avoid a repeat of such a feeling anytime soon.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/malushanks95: