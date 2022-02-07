(Video) “It’s something we’ve always dreamt about” – Harvey Elliott’s Dad on his emotions watching his son score for Liverpool

Harvey Elliott made his long awaited comeback against Cardiff City and marked the appearance with his first goal.

When the 18-year-old hit the back of the Kop net, the whole stadium erupted and one man was perhaps happier than the rest put together – his Dad.

Scott Elliott went viral as a video of him emotionally celebrating was shared online and he’s now spoken with the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel to share his thoughts.

He said: “It’s something we’ve always dreamt about and I’m sure Harvey has, I have, from when he was very very young practicing in the garden pre-academy, he’s always been a Liverpool fan and to score in front of the Kop – can you imagine that?

“He had a one in however many million chance of reaching that dream, it’s hard to put into words that actual feeling because it’s all a bit of a blur and it happened so quick and what he was doing was instinctive.

“My first reaction is to look at the linesman to see if he has his flag up and he hasn’t!

“Even from where we were, you can see the passion in his face and you could see how much it meant to him and what he was feeling, was what I was feeling in the stands”.

It was obvious how much our No.67 enjoyed the goal and you can only imagine the pride from his father as he saw the ball hit the back of the net.

A moment the whole family will never forget.

You can watch the full video with Scott Elliott and his comments on Harvey’s goal (at 18:48) via the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel:

