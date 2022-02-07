(Video) Liverpool fans will drool over new angle of Elliott’s outrageous half-volley goal v Cardiff

The way in which Harvey Elliott announced his return from injury was the stuff of dreams, as the 18-year-old contributed a superb half-volley goal in the latter stages of Liverpool’s meeting with Cardiff City.

A new angle observing the Kop end catches the No.67’s stunning effort in the Reds’ 3-1 FA Cup fourth round victory over the Bluebirds.

Having put in more than a good shift after replacing Naby Keita before the 60 minute mark, many a fan will feel hopeful of seeing the kind of performances that first made the teenager stand out at the start of the season prior to his ankle injury sustained in September.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Kloppholic & originating from @AnfieldV: