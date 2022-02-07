(Video) Mane & Mendy mobbed by hundreds of Senegal fans as they film adoring crowd atop team bus in Dakar

Sadio Mane and Co. were granted a heroes welcome upon their return to Senegal’s capital, Dakar, with thousands of adoring fans surrounding their team bus as they returned victorious from the AFCON tournament.

Both the Liverpool No.10 and compatriot, Edouard Mendy, filmed the incredible scenes atop the team bus as supporters shared their appreciation for Aliou Cisse’s men.

The Lions of Teranga held their nerve to secure a win via a penalty shootout against Mo Salah’s Egypt to secure their first AFCON trophy win in their history.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Edouard Mendy’s official Instagram account (via Goal):

Edouard Mendy and Sadio Mane are on top of the world 🤩 (🎥IG: edou_mendy) pic.twitter.com/IYNq7LbMbk — GOAL (@goal) February 7, 2022